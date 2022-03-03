Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.22. Domo has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Domo will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Domo by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Domo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,314,000 after acquiring an additional 51,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Domo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $3,725,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Domo by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 225,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 81,772 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.