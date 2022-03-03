Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $450.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $642.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $488.88.

Shares of DPZ traded down $7.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,315. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,907,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,268,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

