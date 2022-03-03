Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Increases Dividend to $1.10 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.
Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend payment by 19.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Domino’s Pizza has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $15.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.
DPZ stock opened at $423.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.35. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.62.
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
