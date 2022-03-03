Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Increases Dividend to $1.10 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend payment by 19.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Domino’s Pizza has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $15.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

DPZ stock opened at $423.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.35. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.62.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

