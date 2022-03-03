Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $170.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $155.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.45.

DLTR opened at $139.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.23 and its 200 day moving average is $119.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $1,786,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

