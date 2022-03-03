Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $72.60

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.60 and last traded at $72.95, with a volume of 7653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.10.

DLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $148,550.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.