DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.61.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,412. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

