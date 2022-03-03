DNB Asset Management AS Sells 32,857 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,215,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,857 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.8% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $130,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

PFE traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.90. 1,482,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,084,559. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

