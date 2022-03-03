DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 774 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,699 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $57,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.03. 254,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,827,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $213.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,662 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

