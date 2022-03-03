DNB Asset Management AS Has $106.91 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 641,463 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 120,049 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NIKE were worth $106,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $7,632,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,186 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $4,271,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.27. The company had a trading volume of 182,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,003. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.45. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

