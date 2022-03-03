DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,897,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 259,610 shares during the period. Vishay Intertechnology accounts for approximately 1.1% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 6.15% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $194,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,686.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

VSH traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 38,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,287. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

