DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.13% of Dollar General worth $68,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.79.

Shares of DG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.07. The company had a trading volume of 42,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,616. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.29. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

