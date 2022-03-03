DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,721 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $45,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $9.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $372.47. 29,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,363. The business has a 50-day moving average of $377.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.38. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

