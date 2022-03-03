DNB Asset Management AS Buys 34,004 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $50,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,674,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $93,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 27,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 58,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,861,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.14. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $230.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

