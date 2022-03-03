Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Takes $2.53 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 114,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,005 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,843,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,086,000 after buying an additional 734,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after buying an additional 6,023,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,089,000 after buying an additional 3,201,740 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,570,000 after buying an additional 2,483,688 shares during the period.

BKLN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.77. 6,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,087,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

