Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 8,888 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,888 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after purchasing an additional 563,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,550,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 139.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,803,000 after purchasing an additional 170,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Cowen cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $498,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $726,031.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,261,350 shares of company stock worth $48,706,915 in the last three months.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 245,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,162,414. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

