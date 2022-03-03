Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $3.25 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 756.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 51,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 28.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SO traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.66. 83,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,267,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $69.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.11.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,342,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,533. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

