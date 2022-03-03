Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,123,000 after acquiring an additional 229,538 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,006,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,327,000 after acquiring an additional 70,560 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,119,000 after acquiring an additional 55,058 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,750,000 after purchasing an additional 144,289 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,489,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 78,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,300. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $120.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.21.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,136,264. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

