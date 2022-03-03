Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $1.11 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.99. 303,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,375,532. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.89.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.