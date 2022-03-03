Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,071. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $231.35 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

