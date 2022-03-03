Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires 15,803 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 184.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after acquiring an additional 146,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,087,000 after acquiring an additional 435,089 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.83. 319,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,760,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $305.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.65. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $155.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

