Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 826 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $16,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITIC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Title by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Investors Title during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Investors Title by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Investors Title during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Investors Title during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITIC opened at $193.95 on Thursday. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $157.77 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $367.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.29.

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

