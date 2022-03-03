Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 378,914 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Digital Turbine worth $19,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.28. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $59.63.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

