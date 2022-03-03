Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $17.88 Million Holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,528 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.41% of First Mid Bancshares worth $17,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $4,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 200,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

FMBH opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $735.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About First Mid Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

