Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $17,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Datadog by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $2,720,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $1,027,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,466 shares of company stock worth $113,127,944 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $164.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.20. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,349.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

