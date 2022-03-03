Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in York Water were worth $17,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 7,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $584.48 million, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The York Water Company has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $53.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.42%.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

