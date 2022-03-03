Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys New Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 452,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.55% of California Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter worth $111,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in California Resources by 81.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter worth $230,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 711,249 shares of company stock worth $30,905,875.

CRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

