Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.58% of Tivity Health worth $18,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tivity Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

TVTY opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TVTY. StockNews.com lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

