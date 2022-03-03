Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 27,578 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,379 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.37% of First Bancshares worth $19,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 97,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Bancshares news, Director Ted E. Parker purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBMS opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.13. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, research analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

