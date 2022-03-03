Dimecoin Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.15 million and $685.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

