DIGG Price Up 16% Over Last Week (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, DIGG has traded 16% higher against the dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $16.93 million and $34,114.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $33,667.67 or 0.76888193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00042138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.12 or 0.06636829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,907.16 or 1.00272540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00046785 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

