Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $465.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth $47,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

