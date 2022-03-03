DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Short Interest Down 91.5% in February

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the January 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DiamondHead stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. DiamondHead has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the third quarter worth $121,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

