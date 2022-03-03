DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Short Interest Update

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:DHBC opened at $9.74 on Thursday. DHB Capital has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

