DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 77.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $420.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.03. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total value of $684,611.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,904 shares of company stock worth $16,143,340. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

