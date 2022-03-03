Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.05.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.12. 129,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,015,557. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.81. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,145. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,965,000 after purchasing an additional 595,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

