Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €67.00 by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €67.00 ($75.28) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($84.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.78 ($75.03).

Shares of DPW opened at €43.91 ($49.34) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €52.62 and a 200 day moving average of €54.81. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($46.43).

About Deutsche Post (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.