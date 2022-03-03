Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €67.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €67.00 ($75.28) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($84.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.78 ($75.03).

Shares of DPW opened at €43.91 ($49.34) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €52.62 and a 200 day moving average of €54.81. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($46.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

