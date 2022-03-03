Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.85 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been given a €7.85 ($8.82) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.

LHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($7.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.15) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.29 ($8.20).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.63 ($7.44) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.24 ($5.89) and a one year high of €12.96 ($14.56).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

