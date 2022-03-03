Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target to $35.00

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.63.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $31.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $466,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,968. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,868 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 35.5% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 947,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,759,000 after purchasing an additional 221,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 155.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,015,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 617,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

