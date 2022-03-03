Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 96 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 96 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SREN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 90 price target on Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 110 target price on Swiss Re in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 111 target price on Swiss Re in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a CHF 87 target price on Swiss Re in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 103 target price on Swiss Re in a report on Monday.

Swiss Re has a 52 week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

