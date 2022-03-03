Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €170.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($167.08) price target on Sixt in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €161.45 ($181.40).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €134.60 ($151.24) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. Sixt has a 1-year low of €101.20 ($113.71) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($191.35). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €151.34 and its 200 day moving average is €141.79.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

