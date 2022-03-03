Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) versus Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Head to Head Review

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Rating) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Detwiler Fenton Group and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jiayin Group has a consensus target price of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 395.24%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Risk and Volatility

Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayin Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group 24.75% -150.10% 56.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Jiayin Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group $199.26 million 0.57 $38.76 million $1.25 1.68

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.9% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Detwiler Fenton Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc. is a holding company. It operates as a research boutique providing investment research and investment banking services to institutional clients. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Jiayin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jiayin Group, Inc. engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

