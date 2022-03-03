Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Short Interest Update

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Delhi Bank stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.25. 12,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656. Delhi Bank has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97.

Get Delhi Bank alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0943 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial banking services to individual and small business customers. Its products include checking accounts, such as personal and business checking; savings accounts, includes insured money market deposit, statement savings, passbook savings, tax club and energy savers club; and loan products including, personal, residential real estate, construction and home improvements and agricultural.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delhi Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delhi Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.