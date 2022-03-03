Delek US Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,805 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,330% compared to the average volume of 266 call options.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $307,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 170,419 shares of company stock worth $7,349,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 32.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 135.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

Shares of NYSE DK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. 916,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. Delek US has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $26.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.84.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delek US (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.