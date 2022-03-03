DeFi Yield Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.63 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $803,918.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.09 or 0.06634222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,291.49 or 1.00200599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00045883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00026065 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,635,062 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

