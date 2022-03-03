Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Trading Up 4.8%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 225,403 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 212,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68.

About Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects.

