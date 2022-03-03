Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DCPH. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jonestrading reissued a sell rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $7.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.56. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

