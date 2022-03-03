Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market capitalization of $10,345.97 and $2.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.20 or 0.06635800 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,860.54 or 0.99736229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

