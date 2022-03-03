David W. Karp Purchases 2,500 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) Director David W. Karp bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $280.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

