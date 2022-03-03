Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) was down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $148.92 and last traded at $151.89. Approximately 106,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,909,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.48.

Several research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.43 and a 200 day moving average of $156.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2,204.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.53, for a total value of $643,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,466 shares of company stock valued at $113,127,944 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

