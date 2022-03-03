Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Up 237.9% in February

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 237.9% from the January 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 168,012 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 151,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. Equities analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

